 »   »   » Will Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman Khan Support Deepika Padukone's Stand On Gender Pay Disparity?

Related Articles
- Deepika Padukone Says This Particular Movie Changed Her Life Completely! Can You Guess Which One?
- Deepika Padukone Looks Ravishing In White At The TIME 100 Gala & We Can't Stop Staring! PICS
- After TIME's 100 Influential List, Deepika Padukone Stuns On TINGS London Cover
- Mijwan 2018: Ranbir Kapoor Had This To Say About Deepika Padukone Before The Ramp Walk!
- Priyanka Chopra Shows What A Good 'Friend' She Is To Deepika Padukone!
- Mijwan 2018 Live Pics: Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor Prove They're The Coolest Ex-flame Of B-town
- Deepika Padukone In Time's 100 Most Influential People List: Vin Diesel Says She's An Actor's Actor
- An Upset Majid Majidi EXPOSES Kangana Ranaut's Lie; Also Reveals Why He Rejected Deepika Padukone
- Majid Majidi, Who Rejected Deepika Padukone For The Beyond The Clouds Says He Wanted An Indian Face!
- Deepika Padukone's Wedding! Jewellery Brand To Launch Exclusive Collections Just For Her?
- Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone Declared World’s Most Admired Women Of 2018!
- Sonam Kapoor Extends An Olive Branch To Rival Deepika Padukone: New Wedding Date & Guest List Out
- Katrina Kaif On Working With Shahrukh, Salman & Aamir Khan: They Can Only Help Me Become Better!
Gender pay gap has become a raging issue in the entertainment industry and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone says women should no longer settle for less and demand what they deserve.
The actor, who attended the Time 100 Gala here last night, spoke to TIME magazine about developing the confidence as a woman to ask for better pay. Deepika, star of films like Padmaavat, Piku and Hollywood film xXx: Return of Xander Cage, said women for long have been made to question their worth but there is a shift now.
Deepika Makes A Strong Point On Gender Pay Gap
"You can feel a sense of am I stepping over the line, do I deserve it? But if you believe you deserve it, then you do. For years, we've been made to feel we should be OK with settling for less, with sometimes a promise of getting something more later on."
It's Okay To Fight For It: Deepika
"But I think you should get what you think you deserve. It's OK to fight for it, and it's OK to feel uncomfortable initially, because that's just the way we've been made to feel for so long," Deepika, 32, who features in 2018 TIME 100 list as one of the world's most influential people, said.
Earlier Deepika Had Urged Male Superstars To Charge Less
Deepika, who was hailed as a global star in her profile by her xXx co-star Vin Diesel, had earlier also mentioned this issue, while talking to Rajeev Masand and had said, "I don't feel that actors (actresses here) should be charging more and more fees, but male actors should start charging less amount to reduce the pay gap not the other way around."
High Fees Damage The Business
She had added, "Because you are burdening the film then. I understand that somewhere those numbers are justified but there has to be a way out. Because it's really damaging the business."
"I agree I don't understand the business of cinema in India but I do know that something needs to be fixed. I do feel that it's not about women asking for more but men asking for less."
It's really gutsy of Deepika to mention this issue on a global level. But we wonder if the three Khans (Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman) will ever take stand for Deepika's opinion.We feel it's high time, they should speak up!
Inputs From PTI
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.