 »   »   » Will Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman Khan Support Deepika Padukone's Stand On Gender Pay Disparity?

Deepika Makes A Strong Point On Gender Pay Gap

"You can feel a sense of am I stepping over the line, do I deserve it? But if you believe you deserve it, then you do. For years, we've been made to feel we should be OK with settling for less, with sometimes a promise of getting something more later on."

It's Okay To Fight For It: Deepika

"But I think you should get what you think you deserve. It's OK to fight for it, and it's OK to feel uncomfortable initially, because that's just the way we've been made to feel for so long," Deepika, 32, who features in 2018 TIME 100 list as one of the world's most influential people, said.

Earlier Deepika Had Urged Male Superstars To Charge Less

Deepika, who was hailed as a global star in her profile by her xXx co-star Vin Diesel, had earlier also mentioned this issue, while talking to Rajeev Masand and had said, "I don't feel that actors (actresses here) should be charging more and more fees, but male actors should start charging less amount to reduce the pay gap not the other way around."

High Fees Damage The Business

She had added, "Because you are burdening the film then. I understand that somewhere those numbers are justified but there has to be a way out. Because it's really damaging the business."

"I agree I don't understand the business of cinema in India but I do know that something needs to be fixed. I do feel that it's not about women asking for more but men asking for less."