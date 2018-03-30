 »   »   » Will The Three Khans Promote Irrfan Khan's Upcoming Film Blackmail?

Most recently, Bollywood's three Khans- Shahrukh, Salman and Aamir united in support of close friend and colleague Rani Mukerji's latest release 'Hichki'.

While their support manifested in immense awareness and word of mouth for 'Hichki' a film frontlined by one of their own, it would be interesting to have Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan come together in support of Irrfan's upcoming release.



As reported, Irrfan who is facing a health scare and is detected with Neuro-Endocrine Tumour, will be away from promoting his upcoming 'Blackmail'.



The actor had issued an official statement which read, "Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect - Margeret Mitchell.



The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell. - Irrfan."



In the absence of National Award winning actor Irrfan, it would be interesting to see if the Khan's known to be one of the most influential voices in BTown will come together to promote Blackmail.



With the three Khan's having frontlined many promotional campaigns for Bollywood films for friends, it would indeed make for a sweet gesture to have them support Irrfan's Blackmail.



Director Abhinay Deo had recently shared that it is Irrfan's wish to have Blackmail get the best possible release.



Ever since the actor's absence from the red carpet, the team of Blackmail have been going all out promoting their film to reach as many audience as possible.



Considering the massive audience appeal of the Three Khan's it would serve as an impetus to Irrfan's Blackmail.



This leaves us with the question, will the Khan's promote Irrfan's Blackmail? Let's wait and hope.