 »   »   » With Baaghi 2, Tiger ROARS Ahead Of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh & Varun Dhawan!

Tiger Shroff's marches ahead of Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan and becomes the only Bollywood gen-next actor to cross the 25 Cr mark on a opening day with his latest release, Baaghi 2. The actor who is just 5 films older has left behind the actors who have bucket full of films in their kitty.

While considering the day one numbers of Ranbir Kapoor's Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani which minted 19.42 Cr, Ranveer Singh's Padmaavat which also had an ensemble star cast minted 18.21 Cr and Varun Dhawan's Judwaa 2 which minted 16 Cr, Tiger Shroff become the ultimate winner with Baaghi 2 marking 25.10 Cr on day 1.



Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 opening is across the board with even South and West Bengal recording very good collections where normally mass action films start a bit slower.



Baaghi 2 which showcases Tiger Shroff in a never seen before action packed avatar also marks the actor's first biggest opener.



Speaking about the film, the young lad had earlier said, "I have never changed myself before like I've done for Baaghi 2. I completely chopped off my hair, pushed myself physically and put on muscle for the role. We had to push the envelope in action. Luckily, we scaled up on that front and went outdoors.



I am fighting men and machines, as you can see from the helicopter scene. I had to put on five kg of muscle; I trained really hard for that. All these things were very challenging for my character and for me personally, as well. But I am quite open to these changes now. My new hair cut was very well-accepted by the public. I was initially very scared about how they would react to my new look. Their acceptance has given me the confidence to take risks and try different looks."



Tiger Shroff's kickass punches, flying kicks and intense avatar has pic has piqued audience leading their footfalls towards theaters.



The fandom and hysteria Tiger Shroff is currently witnessing no other gen-next star has witnessed.