 »   »   »  Kailash Kher Is A Creep, He Put His Hands On My Thighs, Says A Woman Photo Journalist!

A photo journalist from a reputed publication accused singer Kailash Kher of sexually harassing her during an interview at his residence in 2006 by saying that he sat very close to her and kept his hands on her thighs (on the skin above her skirt). Not feeling comfortable with his predatory behaviour, the woman photo journalist, appalled by all of it, walked away from the interview the very next minute and complained about his behaviour to her colleagues.
She also accused television personality Zulfi Syed of forcibly kissing her on a cruise liner when she was appointed to shoot the PR event, but did not mention the year when it occurred. She stated that Zulfi Syed threw her on his bed, as she went to collect her mobile phone, which was kept for charging in his room and she had to escape from his unruly clutches by running out from the room. Check out the series of #MeToo tweets below...
|
The #MeToo Movement
A woman photo journalist named Natasha Hemrajani came out strongly against Kailash Kher and Zulfi Syed for sexually harassing her and also said that other women should draw strength to speak out by her tweets.
|
Kailash Kher Is A Creep
The photo journalist narrated her horror tales, which she had to face during the interview with Kailash Kher.
|
'I Left Immediately'
Appalled by his predatory behaviour, she left the interview and complained about it to her colleagues, but later realized that the newspaper will not publish her story, as it might lead to libel.
|
'I Shared My Experience To A Lot Of People'
The photo journalist also stated she shared her bad experience that she had with Kailash Kher to a lot of people, but all they did was nod their head and nothing else.
|
Zulfi Syed
The photo journalist also accused Zulfi Syed of sexually harassing her on a cruise liner during a PR event. The event was attended by journalists, photographers, models and others.
|
Narrating The Incident
The photo journalist talks about how she mingled with all of them in the course of the evening and kept herself occupied.
|
I Kept My Phone For Charge In Zulfi's Room
The photo journalist revealed that she'd kept her mobile phone for charge in Zulfi Syed's room and attended the party in the evening, which was filled with booze, food and dancing on the deck.
|
Zulfi Syed Kissed Me
She stated that after all the dancing, the models and journalists went to sleep and she was alone with Zulfi Syed on the deck and that is when he kissed her, and she kissed him back too. She revealed that she didn't want to do anything else with him and wanted to sleep in her room and that is when she realised she'd kept her phone for charge in Zulfi's room.
|
Zulfi Syed Shut The Door While I Was Inside His Room
As and when she entered his room to take her phone, Zulfi Syed shut the door of his room, leaving her panicked stricken.
|
He Forcibly Kissed Me
She also revealed that Zulfi Syed forcibly kissed her and shoved her against the door.
|
There Was Nobody Outside
She stated that there was nobody outside and she had to use a strategy all by herself to get out of the room.
|
Narrating About The Horrific Experience
The photo journalist revealed some chilling experience with Zulfi Syed that will give you feel scared and terrifying.
|
'I Was Finally Free'
After being free from his clutches, she shared the experience to her colleagues, but again realised that the newspaper wouldn't publish her tales.
|
Women Have To Be Vigilant All The Time
She stated that after having these unruly experiences she would like to advise all the women that they have to be vigilant all the time and nobody can call out men on their deeds.
|
He Said It Was A Misunderstanding
The photo journalist said that Zulfi Syed came up to her the next morning by saying that it was a misunderstanding and asked her not to make a big deal out of it.