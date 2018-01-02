 »   »   » Jimmy Sheirgill: I’m A Workaholic & Can’t Stay Home For 50 Days!

Jimmy Sheirgill, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Mukkabaaz revealed that he just can't stay home for a long time and needs to keep working. He opened up to HT by saying,

Also Read: Disha Patani Dons A Bikini & Welcomes 2018 In Style! View Pictures



"Gulzar saab once told me that 'if an actor sits at home for too long, then he is not going to be able to stay in the industry for a long time'. That [thought] stuck with me, and I am like that now. I can't stay at home for 50 days. I am an actor who loves his work. I have to work."



The workaholic Jimmy Sheirgill, suffered from ill health in 2011 and had to stay home for a long time. He remembered those painful days and said,



"My back and neck were severely affected. The doctors advised me bed rest. So, work had to take a back seat, and now I have to try and find a balance between work and personal life. That being said, I'll still opt for work rather than staying at home."



Also Read: Know Why Ajay Devgn Laughed Out Loud After Hearing A Film Script! Details