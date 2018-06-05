 »   »   »  Alia Bhatt, Kangana Ranaut, Juhi Chawla, Dia Mirza & Arjun Kapoor Celebrate World Environment Day

Kangana Ranaut's Unique World Environment Day Message

Kangana Ranaut put a plastic bag on her head to highlight the damage that's being done to the environment and asked people to refrain from it. That was very cool of you Kangana!

Alia Bhatt Tweeted

"#BeatPlasticPollution by switching to steel or glass bottles today! Plastic bottles take 450 years or more to decompose, harming us and our environment. I'm now one step closer towards purging plastic from my life. Hope you guys will make the switch too! #LetsCoexist @deespeak."

Arjun Kapoor Tweeted

"It takes one small step to #BeatPlasticPollution! I've replaced using plastic bottles with a metal one. It's convinient & environment friendly. Tagging @AnushkaSharma @RanveerOfficial & @ParineetiChopra to take up the challenge & inspire others to choose a sustainable future."

Aditi Rao Hydari's Message

"Dee!! Thank you for taking up this wonderful initiative & for making sure we stay responsible always!"

Dia Mirza Tweets; We Are Drowning In Plastic & Must Stop!

"All those contesting Maharashtra Government's ban on #singleuseplastics I want to ask you, WHY? How can you NOT see the damage it's doing? Shouldn't you be responsible for the waste you generate? We are drowning in plastics. Our health, water, soil, seas, nothing is spared."

Juhi Chawla Says She's Joining The United Nations To Combat Plastic Pollution

"I am joining Rally for Rivers & United Nations to beat plastic pollution. Are you with me to try every bit to eliminate all single use plastic from our world? @rallyforrivers @UN @UninIndia."