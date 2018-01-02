 »   »   » WOW! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Will Reprise Nargis' Iconic Role In 'Raat Aur Din' Remake

This is going to be some great news for all Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fans! While her upcoming film Fanney Khan is yet to hit the big screens, the diva has already green-lit yet another project.

Reportedly, producer Prerna Arora has cast Aishwarya in a role which was immortalized by Late. Nargis. We have all the exciting details about the film for you...

She Has Bagged 'Raat Aur Din' Remake Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be seen stepping into Nargis' iconic shoes for the remake of 1969 B/W classic Raat Aur Din. Here's What Ash Might Be Playing The original film had Nargis playing a woman suffering from split personality and even landed her a National Award for her performance. It was be quite interesting to watch how Aishwarya matches up to the legendary actress' performance. A Challenging Role For Aishwarya Producer Prerna Arora confirmed the news and was quoted as saying, "It's too early to talk about this project. But I'd like to say it would be a tremendous challenge for Aishwarya to play a role for which Nargis is remembered to this day. Let's not forget, Raat Aur Din was Nargis' swansong. She never returned to acting after this film. Her fans still remember her in this movie It's her most iconic role after Mother India and I'm proud to be associated with this film." The Original Songs Will Also Be Featured In The Remake Reportedly, the makers are also planning use the iconic tracks from the original film too. Who Is Calling The Shots? The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand who earlier directed films like Salaam Namaste, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Anjaana Anjaani and Bang Bang.

Earlier, while talking to a leading daily, Prernaa had said, "It will be a homage to Nargisji and is a special project for all of us. Aishwarya has already said that she would love to play the main role. I have also discussed the project with Sanjay sir (Dutt), and he has approved of the idea and our choice of Ash to play the role originally essayed by his late actress-mother."

Watch out this space for more interesting scoop on this film.