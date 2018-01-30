 »   »   » WOW! Varun Dhawan's Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Is Here & It Is Giving Us Major 'SOTY' Feels

Varun Dhawan is on cloud nine. After delivering back-to-back hits in the form of Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, the actor is now the youngest Bollywood actor to get waxed at the prestigious Madame Tussaud museum in Hong Kong.

Varun who flew to Hong Kong to unveil the statue, is quite ecstatic after achieving this feat. We bring you some of the pictures that you just can't afford to miss...



The Dancing Statue For the statue, Varun is seen doing his iconic Disco Deewane hook step from his debut film, Student of the Year. Nostagia bytes, indeed!

Meet The Proud Parents Even Varun's parents David and Laali Dhawan couldn't resist themselves from posing like their doting son. Hahaa...filminess runs in their genes!

It's All Hard Work, Dear! Reportedly, a group of skilled Madame Tussauds sculpting team specially travelled to Mumbai to meet Varun and conduct a detailed sitting process. More than 200 measurements were taken, the team also matched the hair and eye colour of the actor. Varun also worked closely with the team and kept sharing his ideas on the pose of the figure.

A Commendable Feat What makes it even more special is that Varun is the first Gen Y star to get a wax statue at this prestigious museum. Time to pop open the champagne!

On The Work Front The actor is currently prepping up for YRF's Sui Dhaaga which has him paired opposite Anushka Sharma for the first time. Varun also has Shoojit Sircar's October up next for release.



Speaking about that film, he had earlier told a tabloid, "It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. October is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being."



Meanwhile, the actor also spoke about how the wax statue looks closely...



EXCLUSIVE one on one with the one pic.twitter.com/oDH4dfyW3I

— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 30, 2018

