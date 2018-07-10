 »   »   »  WWE Star John Cena Is Inspired By Shahrukh Khan, Here's The Proof!

Related Articles
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is one of the most respected actors around the world and people look upto him for life lessons. Even WWE star John Cena is a big fan of Shahrukh Khan and recently took to Twitter by sharing a quote said by the actor. John Cena tweeted, "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous - Shah Rukh Khan." SRK had mouthed those during TED Talks last year and John Cena seems to be mesmerised by it.
As soon as the WWE star tweeted SRK's quotes, Shahrukh Khan thanked him by saying, "Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It's important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero," for which John Cena replied, "Your words and work reach so many. They have helped me smile, laugh, think, and grow. Thank you, for being you."
John Cena's previous tweets show that he is also a fan of Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Kapil Dev.
Here's The Full Text Of The Quote!
Shahrukh Khan's full quote goes as, "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous... Whatever helps you survive is perhaps the oldest and simplest emotion known to mankind. And that is love."
John Cena Had Previously Tweeted About Shahrukh Khan
"This was randomly put up in a small article by @theCHIVE very glad i stumbled across it." John Cena was here referring to an article about Shahrukh Khan's Ted Talks.
Shahrukh Khan Thanked John Cena For His Gesture
"Thx for taking out time to ‘See' it. Wish I can ‘See u' someday. Love & health to u my man."
John Cena Also Tweeted To SRK
"You as well sir. Your perspective on life is one I strive to attain, that, and being visible of course. #Cyberspaceghost."
John Cena Had Previously Shared Rahul Dravid's Quote
It looks like John Cena is a fan of cricket and had previously shared a quote by Rahul Dravid. He posted on Instagram with Dravid's picture, "You don't play for revenge, you play for respect and pride."
Posted A Picture Of Kapil Dev
John Cena had previously posted a picture of former Indian Captain Kapil Dev as well, but did not caption the image.
