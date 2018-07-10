 »   »   »  WWE Star John Cena Is Inspired By Shahrukh Khan, Here's The Proof!

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is one of the most respected actors around the world and people look upto him for life lessons. Even WWE star John Cena is a big fan of Shahrukh Khan and recently took to Twitter by sharing a quote said by the actor. John Cena tweeted, "Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous - Shah Rukh Khan." SRK had mouthed those during TED Talks last year and John Cena seems to be mesmerised by it.

As soon as the WWE star tweeted SRK's quotes, Shahrukh Khan thanked him by saying, "Thanks my friend for spreading the goodness. It's important to inspire so many kids who look up to u as their hero," for which John Cena replied, "Your words and work reach so many. They have helped me smile, laugh, think, and grow. Thank you, for being you."

John Cena's previous tweets show that he is also a fan of Indian cricketers Rahul Dravid and Kapil Dev.

“Neither power nor poverty can make your life more magical or less torturous” Shah Rukh Khan — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 9, 2018

Your words and work reach so many. They have helped me smile, laugh, think, and grow. Thank you, for being you. https://t.co/jQOuU2m6vf — John Cena (@JohnCena) July 9, 2018