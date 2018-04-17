 »   »   » 'Yaariyan' Actor Himansh Kohli Dating Singer Neha Kakkar? The Actors React To Link-Up Reports!

Himansh Kohli made several hearts with his 'cute' boy looks in Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan which was a surprise hit at the box office. Lately, there were strong whispers in the tinsel town that the handsome hunk is apparently dating popular singer Neha Kakkar. To top it, their cute pictures together on social media added more fuel to fire.

However the duo maintain that there's nothing romantic between them. While speaking about their link-up rumors, Neha opened up to Hindustan Times, "Honestly, we just keep on laughing about these reports. I don't think there's anything wrong in what they are saying, but it's not true. Two best friends can totally say they love and adore each other, without any meaning of romance."



On the other hand, Himansh recalled how a mere work meet brewed stories of their alleged romance. He told the tabloid, " I had to meet Neha and her brother for some work, and I wanted to discuss some songs for one of my movies. So, it was a work meeting, but after a couple of our photos got out, I got a call from my friends asking me if I had gotten engaged."



In fact, Himansh even revealed how these link-up reports even made his parents believe that he had married Neha.



He was quoted as saying, "This year, Mahashivratri happened to be on Valentine's Day. So, we posted a snap together. Valentine's is not only about boyfriend-girlfriend, even two friends can celebrate it. But people thought that we have married each other on Mahashivratri. My father also called and he was like, 'Beta why have you married without informing us. We wouldn't have said no'. That felt a bit bad... that they believed something that was not true."



When quizzed if they are affected by these rumors, Neha said, "We might have been affected had we been dating. Since he is single, and so am I, we have got nothing to worry about."



On the work front, Himansh and Neha recently collaborated on the latest music video titled 'Oh Humsafar'.



Recalling the shooting days in Greece, Neha gushes about an unforgettable memory, "Everything about the shoot was special, but one of the most awesome moments was when Himansh Kohli decided to treat me to some authentic Indian cuisine which was very difficult to get. He took over two hours to look for a decent Indian restaurant and asked them to specially make my favourite dish Rajma Chawal. It made my day," she said.



For Himansh Kohli too, the experience of shooting Oh Humsafar was nothing less than awesome. He says, "The best part of the entire project is that I am working with the people I am most comfortable with. My first movie Yaariyan was produced by T-Series, which makes this even more special. Neha and Tony are my best buddies, so for me it was more of fun than work."