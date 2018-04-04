 »   »   » Yami Gautam Signs Aditya Dhar's Film Based On The 2016 Uri Attacks Starring Vicky Kaushal!

Yami's Role In The Film

Reportedly, the actress will be essaying an intelligence officer alongside Vicky in the film. She plays a very pivotal role, where her character is an integral part of the operation strike.



She's Thrilled For This Reason

Yami mentions, "Aditya's passion about the film is infectious and the amount of extensive research he has done is amazing. I am really thrilled to be part of this film." She will begin prep for the film soon and will kick-start shooting later this year.



A First Time For Yami

When asked about her role she mentioned, "This is the first time I am playing a role like this. I've been looking to do roles like this that represent the strength and courage of today's girls."



The Film Also Stars Kirti Kulhari

Apart from Yami, this Vicky Kaushal starrer also stars Kirti Kulhari. She will be seen playing a pilot in the movie. Talking about the preparation of her role, an elated Kirti says, "Other than learning how to shoot with a pistol, I will be taught how to operate a chopper. I don't have enough time to learn to fly but I will understand the basics. I also plan to train for 10 days with Army men in Colaba so I get a feel of the day-to-day training. I'm really excited about the film."



Here's What Vicky Kaushal Has To Say

Earlier in a press release, the 'Dutt' actor had mentioned, "When this film came to me and we had this discussion. I was really thrilled and kicked about it because this is one story that I feel that everyone needs to know. One of the fantastic army operations that the Indian army has conducted and with great efficiency. I also feel it is a great opportunity and also a responsibility for all of us to portray this story."



Vicky plays the lead commander-in-chief who led this operation of the surgical strike and led the group of paratroopers post the Uri attack. He had called this role as 'one of the most toughest part that I have played till date, both physically and emotionally'.













