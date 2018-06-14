 »   »   »  Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Teaser: Salman Khan's Cameo Adds More Fun To This Madcap Ride!

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' gang is back to entertain us all with their hilarious antics! This morning, the makers dropped a teaser of 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' starring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Trust us, the one minute twenty six second teaser is total madcap fun.

It gives us a sneak-peek into the trio's characters. Dharmendra's Yamla still has his heart beating for the young, Sunny's Pagla is a righteous man with a 'dhai kilo ka haath' and Bobby Deol's Deewana who sulks over his name.



Throughout the teaser, one is totally in splits and then finally you have Salman Khan making an appearance towards the end as Mastana. Well, we just can't wait to find out more about his role in the film. Check out the first look here-



Bobby Deol who will also be seen in Race 3 was recently quoted as saying, " "I got Yamla Pagla Deewana 3, but I wanted to get out of the whole thing that I am working with my brother and dad, because people have started using this new term, nepotism, which I didn't understand first."



Kriti Kharbanda who plays the leading lady in the film said, "Never in my wildest dreams I thought I would work with Dharmendra sir. I remember the first selfie I took with him, I posted on our family WhatsApp group. My father couldn't stop beaming with joy. I could feel it. Everytime I see them proud, it makes everything so worth it."



Helmed by Navaniat Singh, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will lock horns at the box office with Akshay Kumar's Gold on Independence Day this year.