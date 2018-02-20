 »   »   » You Can’t Please Everybody; I Have To See What Makes Me Happy: Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha, who is all set to woo the audience with her next film, Welcome To New York, said in a recent interview that she knows that her films are not giving big box office numbers but even after that, she is happy and satisfied.

The actress told DNA, "I am still the golden girl, asli sona (laughs). There's nothing to deal with. I am doing some good work, whether it was Akira, a character like Noor, or a film like Ittefaq. Yes, earlier there was a trend of movies like Rowdy Rathore and Son Of Sardaar, but now is the time to experiment.''

''My recent films may not have done big numbers box office-wise, but creatively, it has been satisfying to be a part of them. When I did those films, people said I had nothing much to do in them. Now, I'm asked why I'm not doing those kinds of movies anymore. You can't please everybody. I have to see what makes me happy and challenges me. Only when you are happy and balanced, will that translate on screen."

When asked, are you missing those huge box-office numbers? The actor replied, "Even when I was getting those figures, they did not matter to me. What matters to me is the love of the audience. Lootera didn't do big numbers, but even today, whenever somebody meets me, that is the first film they mention to me.''

''The box-office figures are based on how many people have seen your film, how many screens it was released in - a lot of factors are involved. Ittefaq was in a different genre. It was a small film, which opened in a lesser number of screens, but it was still a hit. Even Akira for that matter was a great opportunity for me to work with AR Murugadoss and show that I can do action,'' she added.

Sona also revealed, ''What didn't work was the film's budget. It should have been made on a much more controlled budget. It made Rs 30-35 crore in India alone, which is a great number for a singular female lead project. I got a tremendous appreciation for doing an action film like that. And that's what matters. Honestly, my last few films have got me much more appreciation than the earlier ones."

