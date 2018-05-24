 »   »   » You Won't Believe How Karan Johar REACTED When Neha Dhupia Told Him She's Getting Married!

Only Karan Johar Knew About Neha's Wedding

The actress told Bombay Times, "Less than a week before we got married, I was chilling in Karan's house and I told him I was ready to get married."

This Is How The Director Reacted

"He said it was a great idea and went back to checking posts on social media! When I asked him how he could be so casual about it, he said, it's the right thing to do," Neha went on to reveal.

How The Wedding Fell In Place

"The decision to get married was taken overnight." Neha further said that she met her mother-in-law i.e Angad's mother two days before the wedding who asked her if she was sure of getting married to Angad.

Angad Reveals He Was A Commitment-Phobic Person

"I was a commitment-phobic person. I never thought that I will settle down. Marriage has happened beautifully for me."

On Raising A Kid

"As far as having kids and striking a work-life balance are concerned, I will be able to respond to the situation when I am in it," Angad said.

There's A Life Beyond Work

He continued, "When we are in that situation and those sacrifices have to be made either by her or me, we will do it. Work is important, but there is a life beyond that. Kids are an extension of you and it is important to raise them well. If that requires sacrifice, even professionally, then we will do it. When you have a child, the happiness that it will give you cannot be matched by any number of zeroes on a cheque. So, you got to look at life from that perspective."

Neha Never Wanted To Marry An Actor

In one of her chat sessions when a fan had once asked Neha the name of an actor whom she would like to date, she had said, "I am actually a little wary of dating actors. I don't know how two actors can actually fully get along. I don't know how much of cinemas or films I will be able to speak to him. But no one's on my wish list. My idea of a perfect man or a guy I want to date is a little different than an actor. But there are lots of actors I would like to work with because I am a fan. But there is no one I would like to date."