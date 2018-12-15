 »   »   »  Newbies Zaheer & Pranutan Talk About Notebook: It Is Beautiful, Colourful And Happy Says Zaheer

Zaheer Iqbal is a Bollywood newbie who will be making his debut with his upcoming film 'Notebook'. Produced by Salman Khan, Notebook will also launch another newcomer Pranutan Bahl who will star opposite Zaheer in the film. When interacting with the press at the Nickelodean Kids' Choice Awards 2018 on Thursday, Zaheer and Pranutan talked about Notebook.

Talking about Notebook, Zaheer Iqbal told the press at the Kids Choice Awards, "It's a romantic love story and it is based in Kashmir. I think it's a happy film. Earlier, dark films have been made with the backdrop of Kashmir related to sensitive topics. But our film is not like that at all. It's a very beautiful, happy and colorful love story,"

Adding her views, his co-star Pranutan Bahl said, "I think it is a very unique love story and I can't wait for the audience to see it. I am very excited about it and I am looking forward to the teaser, trailer, music launch and everything connected to the film."

Zaheer, who does not come from a film family, was spotted by Salman Khan by chance at his sister's wedding. Salman decided to give Zaheer a role in a movie when he saw him performing on stage. However, Zaheer's father has been friends with Salman Khan for a long time. Pranutan on the other hand, is the granddaughter of late yesteryears actress Nutan and daughter of actor Mohnish Bahl.

When asked if he received any feedback from Salman on the film, Zaheer said, "He has seen rushes of the film. He has been a part of the entire process, so he knows what exactly we have done on a day-to-day basis. So, he is feeling really happy with the way the film has turned out." He also added, "I got to know about it when he met our film's director and director of photography on my birthday, and he was praising rushes of the film. Touchwood, he is very happy."

Zaheer celebrated his birthday recently and many Bollywood celebs attended the birthday bash, blessing and welcoming the newbie into the film fraternity.

Notebook is co-produced by Salman Khan Films and Murad Khetani & Ashwin Varde of Cine1 Studios. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it will hit theatres on March 29, 2019.

