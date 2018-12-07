 »   »   »  Zareen Khan Accuses Former Manager Of Tarnishing Her Dignity, Files An FIR!

The Former Manager Accepted Money From People Despite Quitting The Job!

In the FIR, Zareen Khan also mentioned that her former manager Anjali Atha claimed to be her agent even after quitting the job and tricked people on her behalf and accepted money for several months down the line.

Zareen Khan's Lawyer Opens Up!

Zareen Khan's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee opened up by saying that his client's reputation has been tarnished badly by her former manager's illegal antics and will fight the case to bring the culprit to justice.

FIR Filed Under IPC 509

Rizwan Siddiquee said to Mumbai Mirror, "The matter now needs to be investigated further therefore an FIR was registered in the said matter under Section 509 of Indian Penal Code."

A Woman's Dignity Is Of Immense Value

"A woman's dignity and reputation is of immense value and cannot be put at risk by anyone indulging in character assassination, especially someone who was her representative once and was trusted blindly," the lawyer summed it up.

When Contacted Former Manager Anjali Atha...

Mumbai Mirror contacted Zareen Khan's former manager Anjali Atha regarding the case and all she had to say was, "No comments."