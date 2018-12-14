 »   »   »  Zareen Khan Deeply Shaken After Her Car Accident; Says, 'I Haven't Stopped Crying Since It Happened'

'It Has Not Been Easy To Digest'

"I'm so shaken up with what has happened. It has not been easy to digest the whole thing, I flew back from Goa this morning. What happened is so unfortunate."

Zareen Is Inconsolable Since Then

"The guy (biker) lost his life and my heart goes out to his family. I haven't stopped crying since it happened. The car was not even moving. It was stationary."

'I Feel Really Bad That Someone Lost His Life'

"Some months ago, I had a similar accident where a scooterist rammed into my car. Kuch nahi hua usko, but I took him to the police station because he rammed into my car. But in this case, I feel really bad that someone lost his life and I can't imagine what his family must go going through."

By the grace of God nothing much happened to me. If you see the car, you will understand how bad the impact."

Here's What Exactly Happened

"We were waiting to take a turn at a spot between Calangute and Mapusa. It was around 6 pm and we were leaving for Mumbai. I was on this trip with my friends in Goa, they decided to take a flight back to Mumbai , while me and another friend decided to drive back instead.

We just started our journey and that's when this terrible accident happened."

'The Car Literally Shook'

I didn't get a chance to meet the biker's family. When it happened my friend just got out of the car, picked him up in his arms and we rushed to the hospital.

Later, when we were on the way to the police station, we got the news that he was no more. He wasn't wearing a helmet and because of the speed at which he was riding, he rammed into the car and then, must have hit his head on the divider. The car literally shook."

'My Car Was Full Of Blood'

"I didn't know what happened, as I was looking in the front direction, and right then, he crashed into our car on the right. My car was full of blood, it was a horrifying sight and I can't get over it. It's all fresh in front of my eyes."

Zareen Has A Message For All Bike Riders

"I want bikers to ride safely, wear helmets and realise that their families are waiting at home for them. Even in Mumbai, I have seen that they don't wear helmets and are always in a hurry."