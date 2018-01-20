 »   »   » Zareen Khan: Salman Khan Is Somebody Who Will Always Be Very Special & Close To My Heart!

Salman Khan Is Special To Her

Zareen was quoted as saying, "Salman is somebody who will always be very dear, special and very close to my heart because if not for him, I had never thought of becoming a part of this industry."



She Became A Part Of The Film Industry Because Of Him

"I would have never been a part of this industry because this was not my plan and now I am here. The debut I got was a dream debut for me," she added.



Zareen Remains Grateful To Him

The '1921' actress revealed, "I know a lot of people who grow up with a dream of becoming an actor and leave their homes and come to Bombay (Mumbai) with this dream of fulfilling this passion. But unfortunately, this dream of theirs is never fulfilled... Salman is somebody whom I always respect. I am very thankful to him... He has already done a lot for me."



She Is Still In Touch With Him

Earlier in an interview with Spotboye, Zareen had said, "I am somebody who did not have this dream and now I'm living it. He's got me here and for the journey ahead, I have to take care of it on my own. He's not my secretary or manager whom I will call asking for work as I understand he's a very busy person. Jitna kiya hain uske liye main unki bhaut shurka guzar hoon aur hamesha rahoongi. We of course are very much in touch but not that we message each other on a regular basis."



Zareen's Candid Confession

During the promotions of 1921 when we have caught up with the actress she had told us, "If Veer had released now, I do think it would have been a much-bigger hit. In fact, I was actually speaking about this to a few people some time ago, and then, too, I had mentioned how the timing was wrong. I do believe that timing also plays a crucial factor in the fate of a film, and had Veer released today, it had every chance of doing extremely well."



On Why She Stopped Doing Multi-Starrer Flicks

"I never planned all this (shift from multi-starrers to smaller films where she's the lead). It just happened in my career. When I became a part of this industry, my debut was with Salman Khan. It was a dream debut. After that, I did a song in Ready, then I did Housefull 2. They was all big films in big genres with big stars attached to them. But, after some time, I was just getting lost in all that.



Then, I kind of took a backseat to understand what was going on. That's why, there was quite some time when I wasn't visible on screen because I was utilizing that period to figure out what I was supposed to do. And I realized I didn't want to do a lot of multi-starrers anymore because I was being perceived as that person who can only fit somewhere. Once I figured that out, I decided not to do such films just for the heck of it even though I was getting similar offers and reading such scripts. I was the only one who would cope a lot of criticism after such big films wouldn't do well, although there might have been a number of reasons. I had to become a little careful, " she had told us.





