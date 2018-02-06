 »   »   » So True! Here's What Gigi Hadid's Boyfriend Zayn Malik Has To Say About Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan & Zayn Malik

International pop singer Zayn Malik revealed that he's now a big fan of Shahrukh Khan, all this after meeting him for the first time.

Devdas Movie

Zayn Malik also played Shahrukh Khan's film Devdas to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid and they both loved it.

An SLB Film

Devdas starred Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit and was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. If you haven't watched it yet, watch it now!

Fans Of SRK

Also, anyone can be an instant fan of Shahrukh Khan as he carries himself with a simple and humble personality despite being such a big star.

Eagerly Wait For It

We're sure that both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will now on eagerly wait for a Shahrukh Khan's film, just like everyone else.

Selfie Tales

Zayn Malik met Shahrukh Khan in 2015 at the Asian Awards and the duo clicked a few selfies together.

Likes & Retweets

The selfie was declared the most liked and retweeted Indian tweet of the year. So amazing, right?

So Sweet

Also, Shahrukh Khan had replied to Zayn Malik back then as, "He is extremely sweet. Made me a huge hit with my kids by doing a pic with me."