 »   »   » So True! Here's What Gigi Hadid's Boyfriend Zayn Malik Has To Say About Shahrukh Khan

Pop singer Zayn Malik opened up to Elle India about his experience on meeting Shahrukh Khan for the first time and heaped praised on the actor's persona and charm by calling him a humble man. Zayn, opened up by saying,
"I personally wasn't a huge fan until I met him. I realised how humble he is. Really showed a different side to him. He always came across as slightly arrogant in the movies to me, but when I met him in real life, he was so nice. He just completely changed my opinion of him."
Shahrukh Khan & Zayn Malik
Devdas Movie
Zayn Malik also played Shahrukh Khan's film Devdas to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid and they both loved it.
An SLB Film
Devdas starred Shahrukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit and was a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. If you haven't watched it yet, watch it now!
Fans Of SRK
Also, anyone can be an instant fan of Shahrukh Khan as he carries himself with a simple and humble personality despite being such a big star.
Eagerly Wait For It
We're sure that both Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid will now on eagerly wait for a Shahrukh Khan's film, just like everyone else.
Selfie Tales
Zayn Malik met Shahrukh Khan in 2015 at the Asian Awards and the duo clicked a few selfies together.
Likes & Retweets
The selfie was declared the most liked and retweeted Indian tweet of the year. So amazing, right?
So Sweet
Also, Shahrukh Khan had replied to Zayn Malik back then as, "He is extremely sweet. Made me a huge hit with my kids by doing a pic with me."