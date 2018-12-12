English
 »   »   »  Zero FIRST Review Out: Unlike Salman & Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan Will ROAR At The Box Office

Zero FIRST Review Out: Unlike Salman & Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan Will ROAR At The Box Office

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    2018 wasn't a very happy year for Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Even though Race 3 did a good business, the film was highly criticized by fans and critics. Aamit Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan performed even worse than Race 3 and got tanked at box-office. And now, it seems, Shahrukh Khan is all set to break the jinx with his upcoming film, Zero. Wondering how? Well, we are here with the first review of Zero and it has 'BLOCKBUSTER' written over it!

    Zero First Review Out!

    Popular UAE based journalist Umair Sandhu tweeted about the first review of Zero and wrote, "BREAKING NEWS : #Zero Final Reports are Out & it's Biggest BLOCKBUSTER of 2018 on the way. " [sic]

    Zero Has Every Element That Will Attract The Viewers

    Be it casting or songs, so far, everything has struck a right chord with the audience and the buzz around Shahrukh Khan starrer is humongous!

    SRK-Katrina-Anushka Have Kickstarted The Promotion

    The Zero trio has already commenced the promotion of the movie! The opinion of trade analyst over Zero's box office are also in the favour of Shahrukh Khan and if things go all right, Zero will easily set the box office on fire.

    Lock The Date!

    Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is all set to release on December 21, 2018. The film also casts Tigmanshu Dhulia and Zeeshan Ayub in the prominent roles.

    Not just that, the film will also have the cameos of late actress Sridevi, Salman Khan, Abhay Deol, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

    Read more about: shahrukh khan zero review movie
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 11:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue