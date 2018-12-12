 »   »   »  Zero FIRST Review Out: Unlike Salman & Aamir Khan, Shahrukh Khan Will ROAR At The Box Office

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
2018 wasn't a very happy year for Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Even though Race 3 did a good business, the film was highly criticized by fans and critics. Aamit Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan performed even worse than Race 3 and got tanked at box-office. And now, it seems, Shahrukh Khan is all set to break the jinx with his upcoming film, Zero. Wondering how? Well, we are here with the first review of Zero and it has 'BLOCKBUSTER' written over it!
Zero First Review Out!
Popular UAE based journalist Umair Sandhu tweeted about the first review of Zero and wrote, "BREAKING NEWS : #Zero Final Reports are Out & it's Biggest BLOCKBUSTER of 2018 on the way. " [sic]
Zero Has Every Element That Will Attract The Viewers
Be it casting or songs, so far, everything has struck a right chord with the audience and the buzz around Shahrukh Khan starrer is humongous!
SRK-Katrina-Anushka Have Kickstarted The Promotion
The Zero trio has already commenced the promotion of the movie! The opinion of trade analyst over Zero's box office are also in the favour of Shahrukh Khan and if things go all right, Zero will easily set the box office on fire.
Lock The Date!
Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is all set to release on December 21, 2018. The film also casts Tigmanshu Dhulia and Zeeshan Ayub in the prominent roles.
Not just that, the film will also have the cameos of late actress Sridevi, Salman Khan, Abhay Deol, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Karisma Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.