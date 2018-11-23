 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Starrer Zero's First Song 'Mere Naam Tu' Is An Ode To Imperfections! Watch Here

Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Zero's first song 'Mere Naam Tu' is out and it celebrates imperfections and shows that a person is beautiful inside out no matter how they look. Inner beauty is everything and that is what life is all about. Both Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma look their best and the romantic number will melt your hearts in an instant. The feel good number will make you play the song in a loop and it can be easily said that it's one of the best songs released in 2018.

Watch Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's song 'Mera Naam Tu' from Zero below!

It's such an amazing song, right? The positive vibe makes everything look bright and beautiful and we need many more such songs to make us feel better. Director Aanand L Rai praised the song by saying,

"Mere Naam Tu is not just a romantic track, it has a magical quality to it as we have attempted to celebrate the imperfections of everyone and feature a romance between two equal individuals. This was the first song shot in the film and hence the most difficult as well. However, the video of the song has turned out to be so beautiful that it will make you fall in love."

Zero, starring Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Gauri Khan under SRK's home banner Red Chillies Productions.

For the first time ever, the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a dwarf and we're sure that the movie will be a superhit at the box office.

Most Read: Rakhi Sawant: Tanushree Dutta Had Lesbian S*x With Me & She Has Raped Other Women Too, I Have Proof