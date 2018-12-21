 »   »   »  Zero Full Movie LEAKED Online To Download In HD Quality By Tamilrockers

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Shahrukh Khan's Zero is the latest victim of online piracy after 2.0, which was also leaked on Tamilrockers on the day of its release. For the uninitiated, this notorious website hosts pirated copies of new movies. Despite the Madras High Court order to block more than 12,000 websites, including 2,000 Tamilrockers sites, it continues to leak latest films. And this will definitely affect the box-office business of Zero.
Apart from Shahrukh Khan, Zero also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in leading roles alongside a never-before-seen avatar of King Khan, who is playing a vertically challenged man in this Aanand L. Rai directorial.
Movie Scenes Leaked On Twitter
Soon after the film's release, many fake Twitter users started sharing stills and scenes of Zero. However, they were deleted after some time.
Meanwhile, check out some honest and some hilarious tweets about the movie below.
Critics Are Promoting Zero By Rating It Zero
Abi Panikar: Even the critics are promoting Zero movie for free by rating it zero??
#Zero #ZeroReview
Katrina Overshadowed Anushka
Channa Mereya: Katrina overshadowed anushka in terms of acting ... #zero
The Big Clash: KGF Might Rule The BO
KrishnA: #Zero has not getting good reviews, 1.5 review from @taran_adarsh and many other critics, I think #KGF is going to accelerate in Hindi cinema now.
Lengthy But Sensitive Love Story
Amod Mehra: #Zero is a lengthy but sensitive love story of an insensitive 4ft 6 inch 38 year old dwarf with OUTSTANDING performances by Shahrukh and Anushka.. Katrina in a small role is simply BRILLIANT.. paisa vasool
Bad Logic & Poor Script
Vedant: After I watched the #Zero trailer, I knew @iamsrk will regain his lost mojo. It seemed like familiar territory but unfamiliar turf - the perfect recipe for a brilliant film. What I watched at the cinemas today was a colossal disappointment, a mishmash of bad logic and poor script?
It's A Full Commercial Movie
Tanubhav Sai: #Zero is really entertaining. It's a full commercial movie. SRK is top notch, Anushka is brilliant and Katrina's best performance till date. Laugh your heart out this weekend.
Zero In One Word
Darshanjgajjar: #zero in one word " ZERO "
The Big Question
R A N: Samajh me nahi aata directors srk ka career finish kar rahe hai ki Srk, directors ka career finish kar raha hai #Zero
