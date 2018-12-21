English
 »   »   »  Zero Full Movie LEAKED Online To Download In HD Quality By Tamilrockers

Zero Full Movie LEAKED Online To Download In HD Quality By Tamilrockers

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Shahrukh Khan's Zero is the latest victim of online piracy after 2.0, which was also leaked on Tamilrockers on the day of its release. For the uninitiated, this notorious website hosts pirated copies of new movies. Despite the Madras High Court order to block more than 12,000 websites, including 2,000 Tamilrockers sites, it continues to leak latest films. And this will definitely affect the box-office business of Zero.

    Apart from Shahrukh Khan, Zero also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in leading roles alongside a never-before-seen avatar of King Khan, who is playing a vertically challenged man in this Aanand L. Rai directorial. 

    Movie Scenes Leaked On Twitter

    Soon after the film's release, many fake Twitter users started sharing stills and scenes of Zero. However, they were deleted after some time.

    Meanwhile, check out some honest and some hilarious tweets about the movie below.

    Critics Are Promoting Zero By Rating It Zero

    Abi Panikar: Even the critics are promoting Zero movie for free by rating it zero??
    #Zero #ZeroReview

    Katrina Overshadowed Anushka

    Channa Mereya: Katrina overshadowed anushka in terms of acting ... #zero

    The Big Clash: KGF Might Rule The BO

    KrishnA: #Zero has not getting good reviews, 1.5 review from @taran_adarsh and many other critics, I think #KGF is going to accelerate in Hindi cinema now.

    Lengthy But Sensitive Love Story

    Amod Mehra: #Zero is a lengthy but sensitive love story of an insensitive 4ft 6 inch 38 year old dwarf with OUTSTANDING performances by Shahrukh and Anushka.. Katrina in a small role is simply BRILLIANT.. paisa vasool

    Bad Logic & Poor Script

    Vedant: After I watched the #Zero trailer, I knew @iamsrk will regain his lost mojo. It seemed like familiar territory but unfamiliar turf - the perfect recipe for a brilliant film. What I watched at the cinemas today was a colossal disappointment, a mishmash of bad logic and poor script?

    It's A Full Commercial Movie

    Tanubhav Sai: #Zero is really entertaining. It's a full commercial movie. SRK is top notch, Anushka is brilliant and Katrina's best performance till date. Laugh your heart out this weekend.

    Zero In One Word

    Darshanjgajjar: #zero in one word " ZERO "

    The Big Question

    R A N: Samajh me nahi aata directors srk ka career finish kar rahe hai ki Srk, directors ka career finish kar raha hai #Zero

    Most Read: Was Zero's Plot Line Inspired By Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor's Break-up?

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue