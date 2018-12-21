 »   »   »  Zero: Karisma Kapoor Shares A Fond Memory Of Shooting With Sridevi Whose Cameo Leaves You Emotional

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Shahrukh Khan's Zero released in theatrical screens today. One of the reasons what makes this film specially is late actress Sridevi's last screen appearance which leaves you all emotional. She lights up the screen with a bevy of beauties including Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Alia Bhatt in a special cameo.
Today on Zero day, Karishma Kapoor shares a behind-the-scene moment along with a heartfelt note to pay a tribute to the late actress-
Karishma Shares An Emotional Post
Karishma took to her social media page to share this BTS picture and captioned it as, "Thank you Shah Rukh Khan and team Zero for giving me the opportunity to share screen space (even if it was for a few minutes) with the legend and my all-time favourite Sridevi. We miss you. #specialmoments #behindthescenes."
Sridevi's Cameo In Zero
Even in a small screen-time, Sridevi leaves a lasting impression. Each time SRK goes 'Ui Ui Ui' in that scene featuring the diva, your heart skips a beat.
When SRK Spoke About Working With Sridevi
Earlier while speaking about Sridevi's role in the film, Shahrukh had shared, "It's a privilege to have had her in the film, because, you know, just the loss is so great. And I hope wherever she is, she makes the world happy like she's done.
I kind of started my career when I came and did Army (1996) with her and then she's no more and I have a little scene with her, so it's heartening that way."
The Zero Mania
While SRK's Zero hasn't impressed the critics much, his fans remain unfazed with the reviews and are celebrating the Zero day in their own special way.
From cutting cakes with Zero posters on it to sticking Zero posters behind autorickshaws, it's SRK mania all over.