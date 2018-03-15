 »   »   » Zero: Katrina Kaif Posts A Picture With 'Birthday Boy' Abhay Deol & It's SUPER CUTE!

Related Articles
- Aanand L Rai: Katrina Kaif Brings Ease, Fun And Love On The Sets Of Zero
- A TWIST! Not Shahrukh Khan But This Actor To Romance Katrina Kaif In Aanand L Rai's Zero?
- Clash With Shahrukh Khan Turns KAPUT For Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath; Mommy Amrita Singh LOSES COOL
- Shahrukh Khan To Star In Baahubali Writer’s Revenge Drama After Zero?
- Revealed! Complete Details About Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif's Roles In Shahrukh Khan's Zero
- DON'T CREATE DRAMA! Katrina Kaif Is UPSET With Rumours About Her Role In Thugs Of Hindostan
- WE ARE CURIOUS! Katrina Kaif Flaunts Mehendi On Her Hands In These Pics; What's Cooking?
- PIC TALK! Shahrukh Khan SURPRISES The Newlywed Anushka Sharma On ZERO Sets; See How He Welcomed Her
- SHE CALLS IT HER 'DREAM ROLE'! Katrina Kaif Wants To Reprise Madhubala's Anaarkali
- SHOCKING TRUTH! Here's How Shahrukh Khan Stole Away The Limelight From Katrina Kaif
- HE HAS A BIG HEART! Shahrukh Khan Is Not Taking Any Work; All Thanks To Anushka Sharma & Her Wedding
- Is Shahrukh's ZERO The Reason Why Ranveer Singh Is Nervous About His Biggest Solo Outing Simmba?
- Aamir Khan Celebrates His Birthday With Thugs Of Hindostan Cast In Jodhpur!
A few days back, we had reported that Katrina Kaif will be reuniting with her 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' co-star Abhay Deol for Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero. The actor has an extended guest appearance in the film.
While the shooting for the film is currently going in full swing, Katrina's recent Instagram post finally confirmed that Abhay is indeed a part of Zero. Recently the actor celebrated his birthday on the sets and later Katrina posted a little sneak-peek of the birthday celebration on her Instagram story. Check it out here-
Mile Dobara
In the picture, we see Abhay and Katrina posing together adorably in front of a cake. But it's Kat's cute caption which brings a smile on your face.
Abhay As Katrina's Love Interest
Reportedly Abhay essays the role of Katrina's love interest in Zero. Kat plays an actress who is going through a heartbreak, because of Abhay.
Details About Abhay-Katrina's Track In Zero
Earlier a source had told a leading daily, "Abhay plays the boyfriend who dumps Katrina in the film. He will shoot most of his scenes with her. Even though it's a cameo, he agreed to do it instantly because of his relationship with Aanandji, with whom he has had successful collaborations like Raanjhanaa (2013) and Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016)."
Is This What Anushka & Katrina Play In The Zero?
"While everyone thinks that only Shah Rukh Khan has a special role in the film, they will be surprised to know that Anushka and Katrina's characters also face various challenges. While everyone knows Katrina plays a diva, nobody knows that she is also an alcoholic in the film. She battles with alcoholism, which affects her life in various ways. Anushka, on the other hand, plays a struggling scientist. The makers are trying to keep these details a secret because they don't want to give out too much information," a source had informed a leading daily.
Katrina Plays A Dramatic Character
The actress had told a tabloid, "I play a character which is a satirical take on an actress. I have seen it happen in English films but I have never seen something like this done before in a Hindi movie. It's very dramatic."
Here's How The Idea For Zero Germinated In Aanand L. Rai's Mind
"I loved seeing Hrithik (Roshan) fly off a 250-feet building, it was brilliantly done, but deep down I felt this wasn't us. Apart from our mythological demigods, Indians aren't ready for superheroes, kadd mein hum abhi bahut chhote hain. That's what made me want to live life from the perspective of a dwarf."
Aanand L Rai On Casting Shahrukh Khan
"I wanted to cut the all-important two feet from a star as big and confident as Khan saab, then tell a love story. Being an intelligent man, he knew what I was talking about."
Zero is scheduled to release on 21st December, 2018.