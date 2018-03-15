 »   »   » Zero: Katrina Kaif Posts A Picture With 'Birthday Boy' Abhay Deol & It's SUPER CUTE!

Mile Dobara

In the picture, we see Abhay and Katrina posing together adorably in front of a cake. But it's Kat's cute caption which brings a smile on your face.



Abhay As Katrina's Love Interest

Reportedly Abhay essays the role of Katrina's love interest in Zero. Kat plays an actress who is going through a heartbreak, because of Abhay.



Details About Abhay-Katrina's Track In Zero

Earlier a source had told a leading daily, "Abhay plays the boyfriend who dumps Katrina in the film. He will shoot most of his scenes with her. Even though it's a cameo, he agreed to do it instantly because of his relationship with Aanandji, with whom he has had successful collaborations like Raanjhanaa (2013) and Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016)."



Is This What Anushka & Katrina Play In The Zero?

"While everyone thinks that only Shah Rukh Khan has a special role in the film, they will be surprised to know that Anushka and Katrina's characters also face various challenges. While everyone knows Katrina plays a diva, nobody knows that she is also an alcoholic in the film. She battles with alcoholism, which affects her life in various ways. Anushka, on the other hand, plays a struggling scientist. The makers are trying to keep these details a secret because they don't want to give out too much information," a source had informed a leading daily.



Katrina Plays A Dramatic Character

The actress had told a tabloid, "I play a character which is a satirical take on an actress. I have seen it happen in English films but I have never seen something like this done before in a Hindi movie. It's very dramatic."



Here's How The Idea For Zero Germinated In Aanand L. Rai's Mind

"I loved seeing Hrithik (Roshan) fly off a 250-feet building, it was brilliantly done, but deep down I felt this wasn't us. Apart from our mythological demigods, Indians aren't ready for superheroes, kadd mein hum abhi bahut chhote hain. That's what made me want to live life from the perspective of a dwarf."











Aanand L Rai On Casting Shahrukh Khan

"I wanted to cut the all-important two feet from a star as big and confident as Khan saab, then tell a love story. Being an intelligent man, he knew what I was talking about."

