 »   »   » Zero: Katrina Kaif Turns A Beautiful Bride In Red But Who's The Lucky Man?

We Just Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her

Katrina looked regal in a red Kanjivaram sari with some heavy jewellery. Going by the looks, it seems she must be probably shooting for some wedding sequence in the film.



Why So Beautiful, Kat?

The actress is giving us plenty of bridal goals and we are super excited to watch her in this Shahrukh Khan starrer.



Candid Clicks Are The Best

Katrina posted this beautiful picture of herself on her Instagram page. The click captures her in a candid mood and she's looking mesmerizing in it!



When Katrina Made Some Interesting Revelations About Zero

"Initially, I was supposed to play myself in ‘Zero'. The film was titled ‘Katrina Meri Jaan'. There was a different cast on board and Shah Rukh sir wasn't part of it. Now, it's a satirical take on an actress."



Zero Is SRK's Baby

Katrina earlier told a leading daily, "I'm happy that people have loved the teaser. Zero is SRK's baby. He is so deeply involved with the technology part of his films that half the work is done there. He has set up a technology team and put together some of the best people in the business for it. So on that front, I can close my eyes and trust him blindly because I know the level he's trying to achieve with this film."



Not Shahrukh Khan, Abhay Deol Plays Her Romantic Interest

Refusing to divulge any details about his role in the film, Abhay said, "I have a cameo in 'Zero', it's very brief, I didn't have much to do, I did have a scene withShah Rukh and of course Katrina. I don't think I can say much about it now. It was nice to see her again after 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.

