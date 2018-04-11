 »   »   » Zero: Katrina Kaif Turns A Beautiful Bride In Red But Who's The Lucky Man?

Related Articles
- Not Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Steps In To Mentor Sister Isabelle For Her Big Bollywood Debut?
- Salman Khan Granted Bail: Not Katrina Kaif But Sonam Kapoor & These Celebs Dared To Stand By Him
- Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan & Katrina Kaif Scared To React On Salman Khan's 'Jail Or Bail' Situation?
- Ex-Lovers Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone To Walk The Ramp Together For Manish Malhotra!
- History To Be Repeated? A Tug Of War Between Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan; Katrina Kaif To Be Blamed
- Katrina Kaif & Her Sister Isabelle Make For 'Ethereal' Indian Brides In This Magazine Photoshoot!
- Katrina Kaif, A High Maintenance Bahu? Why Ranbir Kapoor's Mom Neetu Was SCEPTICAL ONLY About Her?
- Zero: Shahrukh Khan Is Very Fast Growing Into A Child!
- DOOMED DOSTI! Katrina Kaif MIFFED With Alia Bhatt For HIDING Her Closeness With Ranbir Kapoor
- FYI Ranbir, Alia Bhatt Might End The COLD WAR Between Your EX-GFs Katrina Kaif & Deepika Padukone!
- Katrina Kaif Is Damn Insecure That Aamir Khan Might Chop Her Role For Fatima Sana Shaikh In TOH!
- Akash Ambani's Engagement Bash: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Katrina Kaif & Shahrukh Khan In Attendance
- Shilpa Shetty's Interesting Story! Here’s How The Actress Got The Role In Shahrukh Khan's Baazigar
The shooting of Aanand L. Rai's much awaited film Zero is going in full swing. While we just can't wait to watch the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' trio- Shahrukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma back together on the celluloid, the pictures from the sets which have been lately going viral on the internet is adding more to our anticipations levels. Recently Katrina was spotted shooting on the sets in a bridal avatar.
We bet the pictures will leave you spell-bound! In fact later, Katrina even shared a beautiful click of hers on her Instagram page. Check them out right away here-
We Just Can't Take Our Eyes Off Her
Katrina looked regal in a red Kanjivaram sari with some heavy jewellery. Going by the looks, it seems she must be probably shooting for some wedding sequence in the film.
Why So Beautiful, Kat?
The actress is giving us plenty of bridal goals and we are super excited to watch her in this Shahrukh Khan starrer.
Candid Clicks Are The Best
Katrina posted this beautiful picture of herself on her Instagram page. The click captures her in a candid mood and she's looking mesmerizing in it!
When Katrina Made Some Interesting Revelations About Zero
"Initially, I was supposed to play myself in ‘Zero'. The film was titled ‘Katrina Meri Jaan'. There was a different cast on board and Shah Rukh sir wasn't part of it. Now, it's a satirical take on an actress."
Zero Is SRK's Baby
Katrina earlier told a leading daily, "I'm happy that people have loved the teaser. Zero is SRK's baby. He is so deeply involved with the technology part of his films that half the work is done there. He has set up a technology team and put together some of the best people in the business for it. So on that front, I can close my eyes and trust him blindly because I know the level he's trying to achieve with this film."
Not Shahrukh Khan, Abhay Deol Plays Her Romantic Interest
Refusing to divulge any details about his role in the film, Abhay said, "I have a cameo in 'Zero', it's very brief, I didn't have much to do, I did have a scene withShah Rukh and of course Katrina. I don't think I can say much about it now. It was nice to see her again after 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'.
Rumours suggest that Katrina plays an actor in the film who is struggling with alcoholism. Zero has Shahrukh Khan essaying the role of a dwarf.
Speaking about the film, Aanand L. Rai had earlier said, "I wanted to celebrate Zero, I wanted to celebrate the incompleteness in people. There is nothing great in being a complete person. There is a beauty to incompleteness. We all are humans and 'Zero' comes from there." The film is slated to release on 21st December.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.