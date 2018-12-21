 »   »   »  Zero Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Shahrukh Khan Starrer

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Finally, the D-day has arrived for Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as Zero is all set to hit the theatres today (December 21, 2018). The film, which is being helmed by Aanand L Rai, has been in tremendous buzz ever since its trailer has released on You Tube. The team of Zero arranged a special screening for media people and here's what they have to say about Shahrukh's much-anticipated film.
Sunny Khurana @__khurana11
"#Zero is not merely a film, but an experience, an event. It's a film that will rewrite the textbook of computer graphics in Hindi cinema. At the same time,it is very Indian at heart. It's a XMAS bonanza for moviegoers across the globe,complete family entertainer ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐👇." [sic]
Isha Agrawal @ishaAgrawal786
"#ZeroReview : #Zero is a MASTERPIECE !!!! ALR best work till date. SRK s best in the last decade. When the 2 best combine, we get a ATBB HGOTD!! Rocket landed safely on the moon !!! Awards and acclaim to #Zero team. Kudos! All set to BUMPER opening. #ZeroTomorrow #KalSeZero." [sic]
Access Denied! @Aashkey
"THE KING IS BACK WITH A BANG! SPECTACULAR, HILARIOUS, QUIRKY, ENGAGING & BRILLIANT VFX!!! Captivating performances everyone and of course The King @iamsrk is delivering his BEST till date." [sic]
Atul Mohan @atulmohanhere
"#Bauua is effortlessly so cool and effervescent! You will fall in love with him instantly!😘 @iamsrk #ZeroDay #ShahRukhKhan." [sic]
Ashwani kumar 🇮🇳 @BorntobeAshwani
"नुकसान करा दिया यार @BauuaSingh तुमने तो पहला शो देख कर निकले तो पता चला किसी ने कार के दोनों साइड रियर व्यू मिरर तोड़ दिए हैं। वो तो फिर भी नया लग जाएगा दूसरा तुमने जो दिल चुराया है, वो कहां से नया लेकर आएंगे। @iamsrk सही मायने में बादशाह हो आप #ZeroReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐." [sic]
Anish Mohanty @anishmohanty
"In a year where several of the big events films turn out to be damp squib, #Zero proves to be an exception. Solid content + super-stardom of @iamsrk = BIG WINNER #Zero #ZeroTomorrow." [sic]
Tushar Joshi @TusharrJoshi
"It takes a lot of heart and vision to make a film like #Zero Credit goes to @aanandlrai for attempting to narrate something different. @iamsrk puts every bit of his heart and soul into @bauuasingh making him his own." [sic]
Going by the live audience reaction, Shahrukh Khan and his film, Zero, have surely managed to impress the viewers!