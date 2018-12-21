English
 »   »   »  Zero Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Shahrukh Khan Starrer

Zero Movie Review: Live Audience Update On Shahrukh Khan Starrer

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Finally, the D-day has arrived for Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif as Zero is all set to hit the theatres today (December 21, 2018). The film, which is being helmed by Aanand L Rai, has been in tremendous buzz ever since its trailer has released on You Tube. The team of Zero arranged a special screening for media people and here's what they have to say about Shahrukh's much-anticipated film.

    Sunny Khurana @__khurana11

    "#Zero is not merely a film, but an experience, an event. It's a film that will rewrite the textbook of computer graphics in Hindi cinema. At the same time,it is very Indian at heart. It's a XMAS bonanza for moviegoers across the globe,complete family entertainer ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐👇." [sic]

    Isha Agrawal @ishaAgrawal786

    "#ZeroReview : #Zero is a MASTERPIECE !!!! ALR best work till date. SRK s best in the last decade. When the 2 best combine, we get a ATBB HGOTD!! Rocket landed safely on the moon !!! Awards and acclaim to #Zero team. Kudos! All set to BUMPER opening. #ZeroTomorrow #KalSeZero." [sic]

    Access Denied! @Aashkey

    "THE KING IS BACK WITH A BANG! SPECTACULAR, HILARIOUS, QUIRKY, ENGAGING & BRILLIANT VFX!!! Captivating performances everyone and of course The King @iamsrk is delivering his BEST till date." [sic]

    Atul Mohan @atulmohanhere

    "#Bauua is effortlessly so cool and effervescent! You will fall in love with him instantly!😘 @iamsrk #ZeroDay #ShahRukhKhan." [sic]

    Ashwani kumar 🇮🇳 @BorntobeAshwani

    "नुकसान करा दिया यार @BauuaSingh तुमने तो पहला शो देख कर निकले तो पता चला किसी ने कार के दोनों साइड रियर व्यू मिरर तोड़ दिए हैं। वो तो फिर भी नया लग जाएगा दूसरा तुमने जो दिल चुराया है, वो कहां से नया लेकर आएंगे। @iamsrk सही मायने में बादशाह हो आप #ZeroReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐." [sic]

    Anish Mohanty @anishmohanty

    "In a year where several of the big events films turn out to be damp squib, #Zero proves to be an exception. Solid content + super-stardom of @iamsrk = BIG WINNER #Zero #ZeroTomorrow." [sic]

    Tushar Joshi @TusharrJoshi

    "It takes a lot of heart and vision to make a film like #Zero⁠ ⁠ Credit goes to @aanandlrai for attempting to narrate something different. @iamsrk puts every bit of his heart and soul into @bauuasingh making him his own." [sic]

    Going by the live audience reaction, Shahrukh Khan and his film, Zero, have surely managed to impress the viewers!  

    Read more about: zero shahrukh khan
    Story first published: Friday, December 21, 2018, 2:29 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 21, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue