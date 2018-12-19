English
 »   »   »  Zero New Poster: Not Katrina Kaif Or Anushka Sharma, Shahrukh Khan's Cutest Co-Star Is A Chimpanzee!

Zero New Poster: Not Katrina Kaif Or Anushka Sharma, Shahrukh Khan's Cutest Co-Star Is A Chimpanzee!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    With the release date of Shahrukh Khan's Zero inching closer, the makers have been dropping surprises one after the other. This time, they revealed a new poster of the film and it has taken the audience by surprise.

    The poster features Bauua Singh aka Shahrukh Khan sitting with a new character who is none other than a chimpanzee. The two of them are seen talking about the stars during the night as the city of Mumbai sleeps in the background.

    zero

    King Khan shared the new poster on his social media with a caption that read, "Advance booking open now! Watch it with your loved ones" The picture was captioned with "Aafia, Babita, Guddu, Ashok! Ye pehle hi kam the jo ye ek aur aa gaya! Par cute toh hai ye!"

    After introducing the intriguing and unique characters of Bauua, Aafia, Babita and Guddu played by Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Zeeshan Ayyub respectively, the makers of Zero have introduced another interesting character. 

    As the poster features the chimpanzee, it is sure that the animal plays a pivotal part in the story, however, nothing about the same has been yet disclosed generating immense excitement amongst the audience. 

    While the teasers, trailer and songs have already made the audience fall in love with the adorable yet mischevious Bauua essayed by Shah Rukh Khan, the film is all set to unveil the various facades of his character.

    Speaking about his role, the superstar had earlier shared that playing a vertically challenged character wasn't a gimmick for them. Shahrukh was quoted as saying, "For the last one year, we have been worried that the character's height shouldn't become the mainstay of the film. In the first ten-fifteen minutes and even after the trailer, you overcome that. That doesn't become a gimmick. Aanand and I didn't want that to happen."

    He had further added, "When films are made on special abilities, normally there is an attempt to gain sympathy. In the entire film, we have tried that all the three character never ask for sympathy from the audience or the world. We don't want anyone's sympathy or empathy."

    Anushka Sharma has gauged the attention creating anticipation to witness her as the wheelchair-bound Aafia. Katrina Kaif makes a stunning appearance as the glamorous Superstar Babita Kumari. Challenging the actors to play characters like never before, Aanand L Rai presents a strong cast and a super talented supporting cast in Zero. 

    The film celebrates life and preaches to embrace one's incompleteness, making it a must watch for families this Christmas.

    Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring ZERO. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release on 21st December 2018.

    ALSO READ: When A Film Director Called Shahrukh Khan 'Ugly' & Told Him That He Was Not The Hero-Type!

    Read more about: shahrukh khan zero
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 13:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 19, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue