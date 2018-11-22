 »   »   »  Zero New Poster: Shahrukh Khan Aka 'Bauua Singh' Plants A Kiss On Anushka Sharma's Forehead

Awww!!! That's what you will end up saying after looking at the new poster of Zero featuring Shahrukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. In the poster, Shahrukh Khan aka 'Bauua Singh' can be seen plating a kiss on Anushka Sharma's head and boy, we can't stop drooling over them.

Shahrukh Khan shared the picture and captioned it as saying, "Bauua ka pyaar hai, Aafia ussi ke naam hai. #MereNaamTu out tomorrow. @anushkasharma @katrinakaif @aanandlrai @redchilliesent @cypplofficial." Anushka Sharma also shared the same posetr and rather gave a quirky caption that reads, "Jitna ye poora hai uss se lamba toh Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder ka naam hai, phir bhi mujhe kehta hai tu mere naam hai. #MereNaamTu, coming out tomorrow!"

Aren't you people excited for Zero's first song 'Mera Naam Tu' featuring Shahrukh & Anushka? We're that this romantic number will hit the chartbuster. What do you think? Do tell us in the comments section below!

Meanwhile, check out netizen's reaction to the Zero's new poster:

A twitterati wrote, "Issshh How happy I am Shah The picture itself makes me so emotional, I have fallen in love with the song at the exact moment it appeared while watching the Trailer first timeBauua ka Pyaar hai, Beshumaar hai You are mine Bauua, Till I exist."

While the another user wrote, "Wow Nice concept about reality love and comedy...Eagerly waiting for this.. love You #Srk!! Katrina anushka Srk Nice combo.....and Katrina Makes sizzling with srk! It's new story!!...love u king khan srk.."

The netizen looked every bit excited and they wrote, "Buaa ke pyaar ne sirf aafia ko hi nahi... Sabko uske naam kar diya hai! I love you!@iamsrk."

Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Bengaluru Reception Pictures!

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Zeeshan Ayub in the key roles. The film will also have the guest appearances of Salman Khan, Abhay Deol, Kajol, Alia Bhatt and Rani Mukerji.