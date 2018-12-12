 »   »   »  Zero's New Song 'Husn Parcham' Shows Katrina Kaif In All Her Glory! Watch Here

The new song from Zero, 'Husn Parcham' featuring Katrina Kaif is out and shows the actress in all her glory. The actress shared a few glimpses from the song previously and created a buzz among fans which paid off well. The song is impressive and so are her dance moves. Katrina has got the looks that kill and we're sure that Husn Parcham will end up being the audiences' favourite as it's so catchy and groovy.

Watch Zero's new song Husn Parcham featuring Katrina Kaif below...

It's such a cool number, right? Now that the new year is just around the corner, people will surely end up dancing to this number and demand the DJ to play this for the night as it's apt for the jhatkas and matkaas. There is not a single instance in which Katrina Kaif has disappointed her fans in a song and Husn Parcham is above the threshold.

Also, Shahrukh Khan took to Twitter revealing what exactly Husn Parcham means by posting a sizzling hot picture of Katrina Kaif from the song with the caption, "Somebody asked me what Husn Parcham means. Well it means announcement of ones beauty...roughly. Smoothly it means just this...!!!"

Zero starring Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai and co-produced by Gauri Khan under SRK's home production banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

Most Read: Ajay Devgn Is A Hysterical Parent As He Constantly Needs Updates On Nysa & Yug's Whereabouts: Kajol