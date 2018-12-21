 »   »   »  Was Zero's Plot Line Inspired By Katrina Kaif-Ranbir Kapoor’s Break-up?

Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor BREAK UP story show in Shahrukh Khan's Zero | FilmiBeat

Shahrukh Khan's Zero (also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles) has already hit the theatres and film has received mixed response from the critics as well as fans. Yesterday (December 20, 2018), the makers released a song 'Heer Badnaam' from the movie and as per a report in Bombay Times, the song has a reference to Katrina Kaif's personal life. Because she also went through a break up with Ranbir Kapoor. Apparently, in the song, Abhay Deol plays the role of Ranbir Kapoor.

On a related note, recently, when Katrina Kaif was asked about depression and 'low phase' of her life, she was quoted as saying, "It's a difficult subject. There is very little help for people who are suffering. There may be times when you are completely consumed by your emotions. It's not a factual situation.

The emotions you feel is a response to your mind. If you have a break up in life and you don't want to meet people and also you feel as if your life is over."

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat. The film is being helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is all set to release during Eid, next year.