 »   »   »  Zero Pre-booking In Metro Cities Is Just Average!

When the trailer of Shahrukh Khan's Zero hit the Internet, it received only love from the fans. Viewers were in the awe of Shahrukh Khan's dwarf look and were bowled over by the phenomenal glimpses of Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Considering the 'views' of Zero trailer, we all thought that this movie of Shahrukh Khan will break all the records and SRK will be back in the 'box office race'. But the pre-booking of Zero in metro cities is just average as per the ticket booking sites. However, positive word of mouth can change the game and it might become the highest grosser film for King Khan.

Shahrukh Khan's last film was Jab Harry Met Sejal and the film also starred Anushka Sharma in the lead role. The film not only performed disappointingly at the box office but also received luke response from the critics. So, the success of Zero is very important for King Khan's career.

Recently, while speaking to media, while promoting Zero, Shahrukh Khan was quoted as saying, "God forbid, if this film (Zero) doesn't work, what will happen? Maybe, I won't get work for six months or 10 months, but if I believe that my craft and art is good, I will continue to get work. Then, I will probably make a comeback which I have been doing for the last 15 years, or maybe, the comeback won't happen."

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Katrina Kaif as an actress battling alcoholism and Anushka Sharma as a wheelchair-bound scientist. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.