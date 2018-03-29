 »   »   » Zero: Shahrukh Khan Is Very Fast Growing Into A Child!

Shahrukh Khan who has played some really challenging roles in the past is all set to play a vertically-challenged man in Aanand L. Rai's much awaited film 'Zero'. Another interesting aspect is that it marks the reunion of the 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'- SRK with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The shooting for the film is currently going in full swing. The first look of Zero who recently released has already created a lot of anticipation among the audience.

King Khan recently took to his Twitter handle to express his happiness at being a part of this film and thanked Aanand L. Rai and the entire team of Zero. The superstar tweeted, "I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ' I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast."



Earlier while speaking to a daily about playing a dwarf in the film, Shahrukh had said, "We should know there is happiness abound in their lives. We don't have to empathise or sympathise with them, we just need to celebrate them like completely abled people. We should never distinguish between them."



His co-star Katrina Kaif had told a daily, "Zero is SRK's baby. He is so deeply involved with the technology part of his films that half the work is done there. He has set up a technology team and put together some of the best people in the business for it. So on that front, I can close my eyes and trust him blindly because I know the level he's trying to achieve with this film."



She had further added, "Zero is also a film which will have something for everyone. All of us will come out of theatres, with a different take on life."



Speaking about casting Shahrukh in the film, filmmaker Aanand L. Rai had revealed, "I wanted to cut the all-important two feet from a star as big and confident as Khan saab, then tell a love story. Being an intelligent man, he knew what I was talking about."



When asked about how the idea for the film germinated, Rai quipped, "

I loved seeing Hrithik (Roshan) fly off a 250-feet building, it was brilliantly done, but deep down I felt this wasn't us. Apart from our mythological demigods, Indians aren't ready for superheroes, kadd mein hum abhi bahut chhote hain. That's what made me want to live life from the perspective of a dwarf."



Zero is slated to release on 21st December, 2018.