 »   »   »  Zero: Shahrukh Khan & Suhana Khan Troll Aanand L Rai Over His Obsession With Samosa [VIDEO]

That's hardly anyone out there who can resist piping hot, crunchy samosas. Same holds true for filmmaker Aanand L. Rai who couldn't stop himself from enjoying them on the sets of his upcoming film, Zero. When this caught the attention of Shahrukh Khan, the superstar did everything to embarass Rai for being too much in love with the snack.

The makers of Zero recently unveiled a behind-the-scenes video where he is seen hopping onto the samosas every time he sees them and gets upset when he couldn't find one. Adding more to the fun is Shahrukh Khan who even ends up making a poster dedicated to Anand L Rai saying, 'Pehle Mera samosa waapis karo'. Joining him is his daughter Suhana Khan who looks equally amused.

Later in the video, we even get to watch Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif pulling Aanand L. Rai's leg over his obsession for samosa. Check out the video here and we bet it will leave you with a smile.

Well, it looks like the team had too much fun while shooting this challenging film.

Speaking about Zero, the film set against the backdrop of Meerut, presents the story of Bauua, a vertically challenged man essayed by Shahrukh Khan. Anushka Sharma plays a scientist who moves around in a customised wheelchair. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif plays a ravishing superstar who loves the bottle and Bauua equally, it seems.

Zero revolves around how Bauua's experiences with these two women take him on a journey to complete his 'incompleteness' and broaden his horizons to find a purpose he never knew he had.

Speaking about casting Shahrukh Khan in the film, Aanand L. Rai had earlier revealed, "I wanted to cut the all-important two feet from a star as big and confident as Khan saab, then tell a love story. Being an intelligent man, he knew what I was talking about."

Zero is slated to hit the big screens on 21st December, 2018.