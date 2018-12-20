 »   »   »  Zero Song Heer Badnaam: Katrina Kaif As Babita Kumari Stuns You With Her Dark Yet Glamorous Side!

While the much talked about Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero' is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, the makers of the film have released yet another interesting song 'Heer Badnaam' giving a glimpse into the troubled yet envied life of Katrina Kaif as Babita Kumari.

Katrina Kaif plays the role of a Bollywood Superstar Babita Kumari in the Aanand L Rai directorial Zero. Babita Kumari who leads an extremely glamorous life and is the hearth throb of the nation, however, battles her won issues. While the trailer gave glimpses into the alcoholic habits of the actress, the latest song further reveals facades of her character.

Releasing the song on social media, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Ye ishq nahi sab ka kaam, iss mein na jaane kitni Heer hui badnaam'.

The video showcases the relationship between Bauua played by Shah Rukh Khan and Babita Kumari. Bauua is seen taking care of the actress as she loses herself to alcohol.

Interestingly, Abhay Deol who makes a special appearance in the film is seen playing a pivotal part in Babita Kumari's life which affects Katrina's character.

Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Heer Badnaam is crooned by Romy and penned by Kumar.Have a look at the video here-

Zero showcases Shah Rukh Khan as the vertically challenged Bauua, Anushka Sharma as Aafia, a girl who is a scientist living with cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif as a Bollywood Superstar named Babita Kumari. Zero, a Christmas release Is one of the most anticipated movies of the year

Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions come together to bring Zero. Produced by Gauri Khan, starring Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan, the Aanand L. Rai directorial is all set to release tomorrow.

