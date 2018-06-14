 »   »   »  Zero Teaser Scene Gets LEAKED! Salman Khan Carries 'Dwarf' Shahrukh Khan In His Arms [See Pictures]

Woah!

Salman Khan carries Shahrukh Khan, who plays a dwarf in the film and we're just too excited to see the full-fledged teaser of Zero.



SRK-Salman's Cameo Will Be The Highlight

Needless to say, that reunion of Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan for Zero will be one of the highlights of the film and it will surely leave the audience in awe of them.



Friendship Goals!

It's endearing to see how Salman & Shahrukh Khan's friendship is getting deeper with each passing year. Last year, Shahrukh did a cameo in Salman's Tubelight and now, Salman is doing the same for SRK.



Komal Nahta's Review On Zero Teaser

The trade analyst took to the micro-blogging site to share his review on Zero teaser and wrote, "So friends, saw the teaser of Aanand L. Rai's Zero! And? Boy,it's simply FANTASTIC! Leaves you smiling from ear to ear."



He Further Wrote..

"Not going to reveal anything coz that wud spoil ur fun. But yes, u too will fall in love with it... with ShahRukhKhan... with... No, I'm not gonna say more than that."



Did You Know?

What makes Shahrukh Khan's Zero even more exciting that apart from Salman Khan, many stars including Madhavan, Abhay Deol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Kajol will also be seen doing a cameo in the film.



But Right Now, It's Time To Gear Up For Salman's Race 3!

While Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero is scheduled to hit the theatres during Christmas, Salman Khan is all set to shatter many box office records with his multi-starrer, Race 3, which also casts Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the key roles.

