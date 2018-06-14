English
 »   »   »  Zero Teaser Scene Gets LEAKED! Salman Khan Carries 'Dwarf' Shahrukh Khan In His Arms [See Pictures]

Zero Teaser Scene Gets LEAKED! Salman Khan Carries 'Dwarf' Shahrukh Khan In His Arms [See Pictures]

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Zero Teaser: Shahrukh Khan KISSES Salman Khan with Eid wish | FilmiBeat

    The much-awaited teaser of Shahrukh Khan's Zero is all set to release on June 15, 2018, i.e., tomorrow, along with Salman Khan's Race 3 and the cameo scene of Salman Khan with Shahrukh Khan has already leaked and it's going viral for all the right reasons.

    Fan clubs of Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan couldn't stop themselves from sharing the glimpse of these two Superstars in Zero and the pictures will surely make you damn excited! Check out the pictures right here, right now!

    Woah!

    Salman Khan carries Shahrukh Khan, who plays a dwarf in the film and we're just too excited to see the full-fledged teaser of Zero.

    SRK-Salman's Cameo Will Be The Highlight

    Needless to say, that reunion of Salman Khan & Shahrukh Khan for Zero will be one of the highlights of the film and it will surely leave the audience in awe of them.

    Friendship Goals!

    It's endearing to see how Salman & Shahrukh Khan's friendship is getting deeper with each passing year. Last year, Shahrukh did a cameo in Salman's Tubelight and now, Salman is doing the same for SRK.

    Komal Nahta's Review On Zero Teaser

    The trade analyst took to the micro-blogging site to share his review on Zero teaser and wrote, "So friends, saw the teaser of Aanand L. Rai's Zero! And? Boy,it's simply FANTASTIC! Leaves you smiling from ear to ear."

    He Further Wrote..

    "Not going to reveal anything coz that wud spoil ur fun. But yes, u too will fall in love with it... with ShahRukhKhan... with... No, I'm not gonna say more than that."

    Did You Know?

    What makes Shahrukh Khan's Zero even more exciting that apart from Salman Khan, many stars including Madhavan, Abhay Deol, Rani Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Kajol will also be seen doing a cameo in the film.

    But Right Now, It's Time To Gear Up For Salman's Race 3!

    While Shahrukh Khan starrer Zero is scheduled to hit the theatres during Christmas, Salman Khan is all set to shatter many box office records with his multi-starrer, Race 3, which also casts Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the key roles.


    Read more about: salman khan shahrukh khan zero
    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 10:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 14, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue