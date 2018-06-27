 »   »   »  Zingaat Song: This Ishaan Khatter- Janhvi Kapoor Song Is A Perfect Cure For Your Mid-Week Blues!

We bet there's hardly anyone out there who doesn't know the 'Zingaat' song from the Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat'. The foot-tapping number became a party national anthem overnight and had everyone on their feet. Well, it's time to make way for yet another foot-tapping number which has just made its way on the internet.

Well folks, you already must be aware about Ishaan Khatter- Janhvi Kapoor's debut film Dhadak which is a remake of Sairat will be having a Hindi remake of this popular number.



And guess what, the much-awaited track has finally been revealed. What's impressive is that the makers have retained the original essence of the song and have even retained the voice of Ajay-Atul. The Hindi lyrics bring with them their own quirkiness and we are totally loving it.



Ishaan Khatter- Janhvi Kapoor's crackling chemistry is a highlight and those groovy beats are already making us hit the dance floor. Check out the song right away here-



Speaking about it at the Dhadak trailer launch, Ajay had said, "We usually hear a lot of composers come to us and ask us what the secret behind Zingaat is. They tell us that most directors want a song like Zingaat and a brief to do a song like Zingaat. But in this film, we actually have Zingaat."



He further added, "We knew that Zingaat would become popular in Maharashtra because of its tempo, rhythm and catchy words. Also, the lyrics don't have any double meaning. However, we never thought that it would become so popular all over India, as well as across the world. We never expected it to be played at clubs in New York or on cruise ships in Singapore! The response was overwhelming."



Amitabh Bhattacharya who has penned the lyrics said, 'he Marathi song was released in the recent past and is still fresh in the minds of people. It has also achieved cult status. There was no point replacing the word Zingaat, so I retained the word and rewrote the rest of the song in Hindi. I made sure that the fun element was intact. I hope people give this version as much love as the Marathi one."



Farah Khan's breathtaking choreography is like an icing on the cake and watching Ishaan and Janhvi matching steps to the high-energy beats is a pure treat.



Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak is slated to release on 20th July.

