10-Year-Old Dies Due To Mumbai Building Collapse; Farhan Akhtar Tweets Condolences To Girl’s Family

News of a Mumbai building's collapse today, September 24, has shocked many. The incident has resulted in the death of a ten-year-old girl, and has left two injured. Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar and Upen Patel have expressed their grief over the incident.

The girl, Maha Motvani, got trapped when the staircase of a building in Mumbai's suburbs, Khar, came crashing down at around 2:20 PM on Tuesday. The fire brigade was able to rescue a dozen people, with two of them being injured. The girl was declared dead upon being brought to the Lilavati hospital.

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was deeply saddened to hear the news. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "Heartbroken to learn that a 10 year old girl has passed away in the Khar building collapse. Pray for her parents and family to find strength in this hour of unimaginable grief," (sic).

Heartbroken to learn that a 10 year old girl has passed away in the Khar building collapse. Pray for her parents and family to find strength in this hour of unimaginable grief. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 24, 2019

Upen Patel tweeted, "Omg this is to close to home... I just drove past this. I pray the people of this building are safe," (sic).

Omg this is to close to home... I just drove past this. I pray the people of this building are safe ,🙏 #buildingcollapse #khar #mumbai https://t.co/8WWmgCNrYl — Upen Patel (@upenpatelworld) September 24, 2019

Rescue operations by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force are still underway, as few more people are likely to be trapped under the debris.

