English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    10-Year-Old Dies Due To Mumbai Building Collapse; Farhan Akhtar Tweets Condolences To Girl’s Family

    By
    |

    News of a Mumbai building's collapse today, September 24, has shocked many. The incident has resulted in the death of a ten-year-old girl, and has left two injured. Bollywood celebrities such as Farhan Akhtar and Upen Patel have expressed their grief over the incident.

    Girl Dies In Building Collapse, Farhan Tweets Condolences

    The girl, Maha Motvani, got trapped when the staircase of a building in Mumbai's suburbs, Khar, came crashing down at around 2:20 PM on Tuesday. The fire brigade was able to rescue a dozen people, with two of them being injured. The girl was declared dead upon being brought to the Lilavati hospital.

    Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar was deeply saddened to hear the news. He took to his Twitter and wrote, "Heartbroken to learn that a 10 year old girl has passed away in the Khar building collapse. Pray for her parents and family to find strength in this hour of unimaginable grief," (sic).

    Upen Patel tweeted, "Omg this is to close to home... I just drove past this. I pray the people of this building are safe," (sic).

    Rescue operations by the Mumbai Fire Brigade and National Disaster Response Force are still underway, as few more people are likely to be trapped under the debris.

    MOST READ: Amitabh Bachchan To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award; 'He Is A Bonafide Rockstar,' Tweets KJo!

    More FARHAN AKHTAR News

    Read more about: farhan akhtar upen patel
    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 22:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue