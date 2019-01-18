#10YearChallenge: Twitterati Make Fun Of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor & Others!
The #10YearChallenge has taken the Internet by storm and everytime you open Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, you're flooded with the challenge and the trend has picked up all around the world and has been going on for 3 days already. In the midst of all of this, several members of the Twitterati have put on their creative hats and made the #10YearChallenge quite funny and memorable by making memes out of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others. View them all below!
Goddam!!
Who knew Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar would end up being Aamir Khan's daughter in 2019. The similarities are so striking and we're sure that he would have a hearty laugh after seeing this!
'Shin-Chan' Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Well well, even after their marriage, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' age difference memes seem to never die and found a new path in the #10YearChallenge.
Darsheel Safary Turns Into Kalki Koechlin
Who knew our very own Darsheel Safary from Taare Zameen Par would turn into a beautiful woman like Kalki Koechlin a decade after the film is released, folks!
Ajay Devgn Literally Takes On The Challenge!
Ajay Devgn has been raising the bar every decade and we wonder what would happen in 2029! Would his legs step on the sun? You never know!
The Classic Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor has remained the same even after all these years and this picture can easily be used a decade later as well. We're sure there still won't be any changes.
How Time Changes Everything!
From Deepika Padukone to his right in 2009 and Alia Bhatt to his right in 2019. Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying every decade as it comes!
