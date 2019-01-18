10YearChallenge: Twitterati Make Fun Of Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Ranbir Kapoor & Others!

Goddam!!

Who knew Mamik Singh from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar would end up being Aamir Khan's daughter in 2019. The similarities are so striking and we're sure that he would have a hearty laugh after seeing this!

'Shin-Chan' Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Well well, even after their marriage, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' age difference memes seem to never die and found a new path in the #10YearChallenge.

Darsheel Safary Turns Into Kalki Koechlin

Who knew our very own Darsheel Safary from Taare Zameen Par would turn into a beautiful woman like Kalki Koechlin a decade after the film is released, folks!

Ajay Devgn has been raising his game every 10 years. #10YearChallenge pic.twitter.com/lAoqECO8Ms — Bade Chote (@badechote) January 16, 2019

Ajay Devgn Literally Takes On The Challenge!

Ajay Devgn has been raising the bar every decade and we wonder what would happen in 2029! Would his legs step on the sun? You never know!

The Classic Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor has remained the same even after all these years and this picture can easily be used a decade later as well. We're sure there still won't be any changes.

How Time Changes Everything!

From Deepika Padukone to his right in 2009 and Alia Bhatt to his right in 2019. Ranbir Kapoor is enjoying every decade as it comes!