11-Year Old Alia Bhatt Could Not Put Her Head On Ranbir Kapoor’s Shoulder Because She Was Shy!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the 'It' couples in Bollywood right now. Although they are not very open about their relationship to the public, the love between them, and the deep admiration they have for each other is unmissable.

Alia had admitted earlier that she had a huge crush on Ranbir when she was little. Apparently, the first time she met him was when she was eleven years old, for a photo shoot. She was so shy that she couldn't even rest her head on Ranbir's shoulder for the shoot!

In an old video which is doing rounds on the internet, Ranbir explains how he has been Alia's fan for a long time now. "Not many people know that Alia and me were actually going to debut together when Sanjay Ji was making a film called Balika Badhu. We had also done a photoshoot together and since then, I have been a fan of her. Also, when she worked with Imtiaz Alia in Highway, I loved her work. I remember I watched the film and told a friend that Alia is Amitabh Bachchan, she is doing such good work at such a young age. It was quite amazing. So I have been a fan of Alia Bhatt before she became an actor," he says.

Alia agrees with this and says that she was eleven when she met Ranbir for the first time. She recounts that Ranbir was Bhansali's assistant at the time, and she had to do a photo shoot with him. When she had to keep her head on Ranbir's shoulder, she was so shy that she couldn't do it!

Alia and Ranbir will be sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's mythological superhero film, Brahmastra, the first in a trilogy. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Brahmastra is currently being filmed, and is scheduled to hit theatres in the summer of 2020.

