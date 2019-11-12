15 Years Of Veer Zaara: How Shah Rukh Khan & Rani Mukerji Had Left Aditya & Yash Chopra All Annoyed

Today (November 12, 2019), one of the most iconic films of Yash Chopra - Veer Zaara, clocks 15 years. The film which cast Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles was a timeless romantic classic and released in 2004. On its 15th anniversary, one of the leads of the film, Rani Mukerji Chopra made some interesting revelations, which will surely take you down memory lane.

Did you know that Rani and Shah Rukh had almost left Yash and Aditya Chopra annoyed because of their funny antics on the sets of the film? Rani said, "I remember seeing Shah Rukh in the old avatar, which was really awkward for both of us. Before this, I had always romanced him and in this film, he had to look at me with the imagery of a daughter and I had to look at him as a father figure, which was a bit tough."

"Romancing Shah Rukh is much easier. So, I think that camaraderie that we had made us burst out laughing a lot of times, much to the annoyance of Adi and Yash Uncle because they would be like, you got to concentrate on the shot, and Shah Rukh and me would start our giggle fit and it would never stop."

Rani also spoke about working with maverick director Yash Chopra, who is no more in the world, and said, "Just to shoot with him was an experience by itself because when you shoot with a master like him, you realise how great he is. His greatness was that he would never see the monitor! He was always behind the cameraman watching us and okaying the shots, which was very new for me because the directors who I had worked with, used to be just very close to the monitor because that became the new age thing to do."

While concluding, Rani also revealed that Veer Zaara was a food fest for her. "There used to (be) chaat on the sets like every day, there was aloo paratha and white makhan - it was a food fest. Veer Zaara for me, I just remember it as a food fest throughout," asserted Rani.