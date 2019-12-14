18 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Netizens Thank Karan Johar For This Iconic Film

As Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham clocks 18 years, Karan Johar shared a throwback video featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham days and wrote, "A film that I have so many indelible memories of...a cast that I am eternally grateful to...a crew that worked like family ....#K3G lives on and I have you to thank for that ....❤️❤️❤️ @amitabhbachchan #jayabachchan @iamsrk @kajol @hrithikroshan #kareenakapoorkhan @dharmamovies."

Many netizens poured happy comments on his post and thanked KJo for giving all the movie lovers this iconic film, which cast Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor in the lead roles. Check out what netizens have to say..

@sakshijoshi05: "THANK YOU FOR MAKING THIS FILM. Makes me happy every single time I watch it. Will always always be the most iconic movie ever made."

@PunitKhanapure: "Love, Drama, action, emotion, swag all in one movie..."

@sanchita._.mimansha: "What an epic film it was ! Will be one of my favorites of all times."

@the._.unsung._.saga: "I have watched this movie over 25 times...i just love it."

@henalparekh: "This is so nostalgic, one of best movie of those days! ❤."

@walkbackk: "Thank YOU ! You're a dream karan. Absolutely love this film."

@trivedi2208: "Always a great love for this movie. I can watch many more time any time.😍."

@srishta_b: "I still remember the crazy excitement I had when this very trailer came out for the first time.. sat glued to the TV for repeats! What memories."

@zaini.alam.3: "Nostalgia!!! Most Beautiful film with the the best cast! Every single time I watch it takes me back to that time!"

@abhishekdsrk: "Best family drama movie EVER.. Thank you karan for making this movie 🙌."

@madhurjya_patwary: "@karanjohar Show the world that you got the guts to SHOO off everyone and do off a DEPARTED !!! About Time KJ .. you got the brains and the peeps around to pull off something what nobody expects!!"

(All social media posts are unedited.)