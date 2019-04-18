English
    Ahead Of 2.0 Television Premiere, Akshay Kumar Says The Rajinikanth Starrer Is A Different Ball Game

    Superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer 2.0 is all set to be premiered on the television screens worldwide for the first time on April 21, 2019 at 12 pm Indian time on Zee Cinema. The Shankar's directorial was a superhit at the box office when it hit the theatres in 2018 and fans of the superstar are excited to watch their favourite sci-fi film on the small screen as well. Just a few days ahead of the premiere, Akshay Kumar opened up by saying that starring in a Rajinikanth's film was a total different ball game.

    "2.0 is a mega movie and the first in my career. While I try to explore different roles, I genuinely felt that this would be a completely different ball game. It rightly proved to be so. In all my years of being part of the industry, I have never seen so much money, talent and technology work together from different parts of the globe to make a film of this magnitude."

    The actor also stated that he believes movies are a way of giving back to the society and should be used to educate the masses along with entertaining them. He said, ''I feel movies are a type of communication that is consumed by majority of people not only in India but also internationally. It is a way of not only reaching out to the masses but also at times educating them. I feel there is no point of being an influencer if you can't make the best use of your platform to improve the country. This is my way of giving back.''

    Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Kesari, will next be seen in the comedy franchise Housefull 4 and is also shooting for Good News alongside Kareena Kapoor and Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif. All the three movies have good potential and will be a blockbuster hit when it releases.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
